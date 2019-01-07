The Latest: Saluting Cottrell, who could rise through ranks

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 32 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Eleven times Sheldon Cottrell has done his trademark "march and salute" at the World Cup, his tribute to his comrades in the Jamaican defense forces when he takes a wicket. It has drawn attention across the cricket world, and one or two mimics from other teams.

It's also caught the attention of West Indies coach Floyd Reifer, who wants to develop the group of leaders to carry cricket forward in the Caribbean.

Cottrell could soon be rising through the ranks.

Asked ahead of Monday's group game against Sri Lanka which players had stood out as potential future leaders, Reifer went through a list including wicketkeeper Shai Hope, batsman Shimron Hetmyer and then he came to Cottrell.

"Sheldon Cottrell — he's a solider, a true soldier as well," Reifer said, adding how much energy the 29-year-old left-arm paceman has brought to the team in the West Indies first seven games.

"Yes, we have some players that we've identified as future leaders."

The West Indies are out of contention with just three points and two games to go, but Reifer said they'll be using the game against Sri Lanka to start building for the future.

___

12:30 p.m.

England might want to ask former captain Michael Vaughan to annoy another of its players.

Jonny Bairstow posted his first century of the Cricket World Cup in the 26th over as England reached 183-1 against India at Edgbastson.

His unbeaten 90-ball 100 contained six sixes and eight fours and came against a strong India attack.

Bairstow reacted angrily to former Vaughan's criticism during the week by claiming some people in England want the team to lose. Vaughan used social media to reply, saying "It's not the media's fault you have lost three games."

Jason Roy made an impressive return with a 57-ball 66, including two sixes and seven fours. He fell to Kuldeep Yadav after smashing the ball to long-on and being superbly caught by substitute Ravindra Jadeja, who was running to his left and diving. That ended an opening partnership of 160 which has set up England nicely in a game it needs to win.

Joe Root is 12 not out.

___

11:45 a.m.

Normal service has been resumed for England.

Reunited openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have reached 112-0 after 16 overs, smashing four sixes and 14 fours between them in front of a subdued pro-India crowd.

Bairstow is 61 not out in 58 balls and Roy has a 38-ball 46. Roy survived a strong appeal in the 11th over with the total at 49-0 and England accelerated.

Roy missed three matches with a hamstring injury but has returned to help give England a perfect start in a game it must win to stay in control of its own fate at the tournament.

___

10:55 a.m.

India's cricket team is shining in unusually bright English sunshine.

But it's nothing to do with the score. Virat Kohli's team has their new bright orange away jerseys on display.

India usually wears blue but so does host England, so Kohli's team had to make a rare change.

After five overs, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow had led England to 28-0.

___

10:10 a.m.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and given recalled opener Jason Roy the chance to bat first against India in the crucial Cricket World Cup group game at Edgbaston.

England made two changes from its 64-run defeat to Australia on Tuesday. Heavy hitter Roy returns after missing three games with a hamstring injury, coming in for opener James Vince, who lasted two balls against Australia. Right-arm quick Liam Plunkett replaces spinner Mooen Ali in a tactical change.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer has overcome a side strain and will start against India.

On the eve of the game, Morgan said he was willing to take short-term risks with Roy and Archer but they would not play if there was any long-term danger to their health. At the toss Sunday Morgan said Roy was fit to play.

India made one change to the lineup that had a 125-run win over West Indies on Thursday. Rishabh Pant, a 21-year-old left-handed batsman, makes his tournament debut in place of Vijay Shankar, who has an injured toe.

England has won three of its last four ODIs against India but India is undefeated in their last three World Cup meetings, including a victory at Edgbaston in the 1999 edition.

Edgbaston is slightly overcast with occasional blue skies and sunshine. It's dry with temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius (68 F). The wicket appears to be batting-friendly and not as spin-threatening as England feared.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

___

8 a.m.

England plays India at Edgbaston on Sunday with the Cricket World Cup hosts unexpectedly fighting for survival in a tournament they started as favorites to win.

For second-place India, it's simple. Win in Birmingham and Virat Kohli's team joins Australia in the semifinals.

For fifth-place England, Eoin Morgan's team likely needs to beat India — which no team has done so far — and also defeat 2015 finalist New Zealand in its last group game on Wednesday to advance. Two wins in two games and England will be through.

A loss, however, takes England's fate out of its own hands and opens the door to fourth-place Pakistan, which is a point ahead of England but has played one more game, and sixth-place Bangladesh, which is a point behind England.

England likes playing at Edgbaston — it has won its last three ODIs there — and it last lost at the venue in 2014, against India.

Kohli also likes playing at Edgbaston, judging by his performances. He has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings there. His scores include 96 not out, 81 not out and 43.

The game is a 25,000-seater sellout which will be played in a raucous soccer-style atmosphere with India set to attract more fans than England. Interest in the match is intense in Birmingham with a fan zone set up in the city's Victoria Square.

___

