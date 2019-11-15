KIOXIA America Introduces Industry’s First 512GB Automotive UFS

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2019--

The next generation of automotive systems are hungry for more. More advanced infotainment and ADAS 1 systems. More storage for event data recording. Support for more 3D mapping. In a move that makes ‘more’ a reality, KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.), the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, today announced that it has begun sampling the industry’s first 2 512 gigabyte (GB) Automotive Universal Flash Storage 3 (UFS) JEDEC ® Version 2.1 embedded memory solution. KIOXIA America’s Automotive UFS supports a wide temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), meets AEC-Q100 Grade2 4 requirements and offers the extended reliability required by various automotive applications. The 512GB device joins the company’s existing lineup of Automotive UFS, which includes capacities of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

KIOXIA America’s Automotive UFS supports a wide temperature range, meets AEC-Q100 Grade2 requirements and offers the extended reliability required by various automotive applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Innovations such as autonomous vehicles, more advanced infotainment systems, digital clusters, telematics, and ADAS provide not only an elevated driver experience but also a greater demand for storage within vehicles.

To meet this demand for large-capacity memory, KIOXIA’s new 512GB Automotive UFS memory was developed, which integrates the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. 512GB Automotive UFS features several functions well-suited to the requirements of automotive applications including Refresh, Thermal Control and Extended Diagnosis. The Refresh function can be used to refresh data stored in UFS and helps extend the data’s lifespan. The Thermal Control function protects the device from overheating in the high-temperature circumstances that can occur in automotive applications. Lastly, the Extended Diagnosis function helps the host processor easily understand the device’s status.

“UFS is the best memory solution available that combines the high performance, power efficiency, and small package size that mobile devices and related applications demand,” noted Scott Beekman, director of managed flash memory products for KIOXIA America, Inc. “UFS performance will continue to advance, widening the already significant performance advantage it has over e-MMC 5. The introduction of a 512GB UFS device for Automotive is yet another milestone for KIOXIA. We have led the way in UFS since 2013, when we were the first to sample the technology, and will continue to pave the road forward for the automotive applications of the future.”

