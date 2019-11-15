Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market 2020-2024 | Development of New Engines to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2019--

The global automotive crankcase ventilation system market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive crankcase ventilation system market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

An increasing need for frequent replacement of crankcase ventilation system valves is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. The conventional crankcase ventilation system valves often face excessive wear and tear as they are subjected to hazardous gases produced after combustion strokes. In addition, the valves also get contaminated due to the handling of engine cooling oil containing sludge. Furthermore, commercial vehicles with engines operating at high loads increase the possibility of crankcase ventilation system valve failures. This has resulted in the frequent replacement of crankcase ventilation system valves, particularly in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

As per Technavio, the development of new engines will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Development of New Engines

There has been an increasing focus on the development of new engines in recent years. Automotive engine manufacturing companies are spending a significant amount on R&D for developing advanced engine technologies such as opposed-piston engines. Factors such as the evolving emission standards at a global level, rising fuel prices, and increasing consumer demand for low-cost and fuel-efficient vehicles are encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced solutions. These initiatives and R&D investments in automotive engines are expected to open several avenues for the development of associated components and technologies such as crankcase ventilation systems during the forecast period.

“Other factors such as development of free-piston engines, emergence of additive manufacturing in automotive sector, implantation of stringent emission norms, and increasing demand for SUVs and other commercial vehicles are expected to boost the automotive crankcase ventilation system market growth during the forecast period, ” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive crankcase ventilation system market by vehicle type (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and buses and coaches) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively due to the ongoing expansion of the automotive industry, especially in the emerging economies including India and China. Furthermore, increasing demand for SUVs and heavy-duty vehicles in APAC is further anticipated to drive the automotive crankcase ventilation system market in the region.

