Global Distance Learning Market 2019-2023 | 9% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The distance learning market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing number of distance learning enrolments for higher education is one of the major reasons for the distance learning market growth. Technological advancements in the education sector such as m-learning, e-learning, and blended learning have resulted in an increase in the number of distance learning enrolments. Distance learning programs have become the most popular choice for students who are pursuing advanced studies and seek flexible formats for degree programs. The number of distance learning enrolments is increasing significantly in emerging countries such as India and South Africa.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of online microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Distance Learning Market: Growing Popularity of Online Microlearning

With rising digital literacy and increasing smartphone penetration, online microlearning has emerged as a popular methodology in the distance learning market. The increased use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities with a growing emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning will drive the market in the long run. Microlearning also offers concise and relevant content while helping to address the knowledge gaps among the students. Furthermore, colleges and universities are targeting a broader target audience by providing short-term certification programs in conjunction with their traditional degree programs. Therefore, with the growing number of higher education institutions adopting microlearning along with their existing curriculum, the global distance learning market is anticipated to witness surging growth over the next few years.

“Factors such as the content customization and increasing acceptance of non-conventional credentials will have a significant impact on the growth of the distance learning market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Distance Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the distance learning market by type (traditional, and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The growth of the distance learning market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing enrolments in distance learning degrees, and the advantages of distance learning such as easy accessibility, flexibility, and affordability.

