Smart Lock Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Allegion Plc and Honeywell International Inc.| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2019--

The global smart lock market size is poised to grow by USD 8.62 billion during 2019-2023, registering a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period. However, the market is anticipated to witness a decelerating year-over-year growth during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005528/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart lock market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Smart Lock Market Analysis Report by end-user (residential and others), by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the integration of HMI technologies in smart locks. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies in smart locks is anticipated to further boost the growth of the smart lock market.

Vendors in the market are integrating human-machine interface (HMI) technologies including facial recognition, biometrics, and virtual assistants in their product offerings. These technologies are enabling the end-users to control functions such as locking, unlocking, and changing settings of smart locks through voice commands. These features also help in enhancing security and the user experience, in turn, driving the growth of smart locks market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Smart Lock Market Companies:

Allegion Plc

Allegion Plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through segments, namely locks/locksets/portable locks/key systems and service; electronic products/access-control systems/time, attendance and workforce productivity; door closers/controls/exit devices; doors/door systems; and other accessories. In January 2019, the company launched Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt smart lock, a Wi-Fi-enabled smart lock that can connect with Amazon and Ring devices. In addition, the company offers smart locks in different series including the AD series, NDE wireless locks, and LE wireless locks.

APX Group Holdings Inc.

APX Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation, and support through its Vivint business segment. In January 2018, at CES 2018, Vivint launched a free app that extends smart home security. The app can monitor neighborhood activity through a network of shared residential cameras. The firm offers Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks offering features such as mobile lock access, alerts, notifications, and complete security.

ASSA ABLOY AB

ASSA ABLOY AB is headquartered in Sweden and operates in key business segments including mechanical locks, lock systems and fittings; electromechanical and electronic locks; security doors and hardware; and entrance automation. The company provides the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro + Connect product offerings for the global smart lock market.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers services through its key business segments including aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company’s key offerings in the smart lock market include the Bluetooth-enabled deadbolt door locks and doorknob locks.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea and offers products through key business segments including consumer electronics, information technology & mobile communications, device solutions, and Harman. The firm offers smart locks such as SHP-DP609, SHP-DR708, SHP-DP738, and SHP-DP727.

ADVERTISEMENT

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Lock End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Residential

Others

Smart Lock Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005528/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website:https://www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2019.

PUB: 11/11/2019 05:00 PM/DISC: 11/11/2019 05:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005528/en