News
Opinion
Inoue defeats Donaire in World Boxing Super Series final

AP
By Associated Press, 08/11/2019

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Naoya Inoue won a unanimous decision over Nonito Donaire on Thursday in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final.

Inoue, the IBF world bantamweight champion from Japan, sent Donaire to the canvas in the 11th round at Saitama Super Arena with a body blow to the abdomen. Donaire got back up to finish the round and the bout but couldn't turn things around.

"This fight showed my real strengths and weaknesses," Inoue said. "After a year of fights, I'm satisfied to win this championship."

The three judges scored the bout 116-111, 117-109, 114-113 in favor of Inoue, who improved to 19-0 with 16 knockouts. Donaire, who is from the Philippines, dropped to 40-6 with 26 KOs.

Donaire opened a cut above Inoue's right eye with a left hook in the second round. He was in control until the fifth when Inoue landed a right hook to the jaw, stunning the WBA and WBC world bantamweight title holder and seizing momentum.

On the undercard, Nordine Oubaali of France (17-0, 12 KOs) defeated Inoue's younger brother, Takuma Inoue (13-1, three KOs), by unanimous decision to retain his WBC bantamweight title.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
