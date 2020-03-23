Logomark Hamnav Search
Bg pattern normal
News
Home Samoa World Sport Opinion Entertainment Technology
Opinion
Editorial Letters to the Editor Street Talk Think a Minute Columns Between the Lines Cartoon

Subscribe or Sign In

Star Subscribe Now

Feel free to share a tip or letter.

Send Us A Tip or Letter Send
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / samoa /

Twenty nine prisoners escape, Police officers called to duty

By Joyetter Feagaimaali'i, 23/03/2020

Police Commissioner, Fuiavaili’ili Egon Keil, has confirmed a mass prison break at the Tanumalala Prison, with all Police officers called to return to work immediately.

“We have received the information on the mass prison break," Fuiavailiili told the Samoa Observer.

"We are heading to the area in full force."

The Police issued a statement on their Facebook page not long ago.

"Samoa Police Service wishes to inform the general public that at 8.44pm SPS was notified by the Samoa Prisons and Correction Services that an estimate of 29 prisoners have escaped from the Tanumalala Prisons," the statement reads.

"We advise the public especially those living in Aleisa, Tanumalala, Leulumoega areas close to Tanumalala prison to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around your area tonight."

"A list and photos of escaped prisoners will be made available on this page as soon as we receive them from S.P.C.S."

"ALL POLICE OFFICERS ARE REQUIRE TO REPORT BACK FOR DUTY AT HEADQUARTERS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."

There are more than 400 prisoners currently housed at the Tanumalala Prison.  

The Prison break comes days into a Government-enforced National State of Emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

More details soon. 

ADVERTISEMENT
By Joyetter Feagaimaali'i, 23/03/2020

Related Stories

samoa

World Bank response increases to $14 billion

The World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (I.F.C.) Boards of Directors increased their coronavirus response to $14 billion last week to help sustain economies and protect jobs.

By Soli Wilson 23/03/2020

samoa

Airlines juggle limitations

Air New Zealand are having their one and only return flight this week on Tuesday, while Samoa Airways awaits confirmation on their's.

By Soli Wilson 23/03/2020

samoa

New police visit arrangements

The Samoa Police Service has advised the public of new visiting arrangements for all police stations in Samoa as part of the recently declared state of emergency (S.O.E.) orders.

By Marc Membrere 23/03/2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Bg pattern top

Sign in for free to read more stories

Bg pattern light

UPGRADE TO PREMIUM

Subscribe to Samoa Observer Online

Enjoy access to over a thousand articles per month, on any device as well as feature-length investigative articles.

Ready to signup?

© Samoa Observer 2019

Contact Print Subscription Advertising Terms & Conditions Privacy Created by