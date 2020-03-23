Twenty nine prisoners escape, Police officers called to duty

Sign In To My Account

Police Commissioner, Fuiavaili’ili Egon Keil, has confirmed a mass prison break at the Tanumalala Prison, with all Police officers called to return to work immediately.

“We have received the information on the mass prison break," Fuiavailiili told the Samoa Observer.

"We are heading to the area in full force."

The Police issued a statement on their Facebook page not long ago.

"Samoa Police Service wishes to inform the general public that at 8.44pm SPS was notified by the Samoa Prisons and Correction Services that an estimate of 29 prisoners have escaped from the Tanumalala Prisons," the statement reads.

"We advise the public especially those living in Aleisa, Tanumalala, Leulumoega areas close to Tanumalala prison to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around your area tonight."

"A list and photos of escaped prisoners will be made available on this page as soon as we receive them from S.P.C.S."

"ALL POLICE OFFICERS ARE REQUIRE TO REPORT BACK FOR DUTY AT HEADQUARTERS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."

There are more than 400 prisoners currently housed at the Tanumalala Prison.

The Prison break comes days into a Government-enforced National State of Emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

More details soon.