Can Big Data Transform the Media and Entertainment Industry? Here’s What Quantzig’s Analytics Experts Think

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latest article on how big data is transforming the media and entertainment landscape.

The media and entertainment industry today is driven by twin needs that revolve around revenue generation and cost reduction. The unprecedented rate at which this industry is growing can mainly be attributed to the explosion of smartphones and handheld portable devices that are paving their way into every business process apart from being a major source of entertainment. As a result, media distributors and broadcasters are embracing big data analytics to build stronger relationships with their customers. Big data not only plays a crucial role in helping businesses to gain hidden insights into customer behavior but is also facilitating the delivery of personalized content. Hence it would be wrong to say ‘ big data ’ holds the key to success in today’s complex media and entertainment landscape.

According to Quantzig’s big data analytics experts, “Media and entertainment companies are struggling to wade through big data to better understand customers on a personal level and deliver what they want.”

The staggering volumes of data available to media and entertainment companies today call for the implementation of a proactive approach to analyze data and draw conclusive insights. Our big data experts have the skills and analytics expertise to understand and support your big data management initiatives. Our comprehensive portfolio of big data analytics solutions leverages machine learning algorithms and cognitive technologies to help businesses identify and capitalize on new market trends.

How Can Big Data Improve Business Value in the Media and Entertainment Industry?

Predict customer preferences and needs Optimize scheduling of media streams Analyze factors leading to churn

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India.

